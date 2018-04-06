Safe Cyclists Save with Nomi at Wearable Technology Show

Kicking off GNC’s coverage of the Wearable Technology Show, I chat to Valentina of Nomi. Their bright backpack LED display keeps cyclists safe while doubling up as a mobile billboard. The Nomi uses GPS to locate the cyclist and then show adverts relevant to the local area, with the rider earning a small commission from the advertiser.

Alternatively, the display can be programmed to show pictures or other information from, say, Twitter or Facebook.



The Nomi display is expected to come to market within a year and will be relatively inexpensive at around 30 euros.