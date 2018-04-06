Casey Neistat Podcast? #1272

Very excited to hear that Casey Neistat is likely going to be doing a podcast. With my position in the podcasting space as the CEO of the second largest podcast hosting in the United States, I will be reaching out to him to see if we can work with his team. In tech news simply incredibly information coming out about Facebook and personal medical information. Simply enough to make my blood boil. This is a longer than normal show so please enjoy.

