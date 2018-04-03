Zuckerberg & Cook at Odds #1271

Seems Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook are having a go at it. With Tim Cook taking Mark Zuckerberg to school. Apple is pretty serious about user privacy and Cook makes that point loud and clear in a recent interview and conference discussion. Mark was not happy at all and took his own shot at Cook. One thing is for sure privacy discussion is alive and well in America. Will it lead to change, one can only hope. We will just have to watch the space to see how it plays out.
Show Notes:
- Hackers steal data from Saks/Lord & Taylor
- Capture, share and edit live photos on iPhone
- Facebook promises to delete unpublished videos
- Watch YouTube videos without ads for free with this app
- NASA looks into robot bees
- What is Amazon Music Unlimited?
- Cambridge Analytica and GDPR
- 2018 iPad review
- Charter
- Top web browsers 2018
- Zuckerberg fires back at Tim Cook
- How much is Spotify worth?
- John McAfee
- Trump will take his trade war to China’s tech sector
- Trump keeps up Twitter assault on Amazon
- Stomach wearable
- ISS will replace its 17 year old printer
- Walmart opens first small high tech supermarket
- Apple plans to use its own chips in Macs
- Chrome Web Store no longer accepts cryptocurrency
- Pizza Hut “Smart Shoes”
- NY approves surcharges for Uber and Lyft rides
- NASA’s next mission to Mars
