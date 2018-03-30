Should Mark Zuckerberg be Fired? #1270

Is it time that Mark Zuckerberg is fired at Facebook for data mismanagement? Well if you think so good luck with that he controls 87% of all the voting stock so he is going no where anytime soon. Plus there is not the outcry like there has been in other situations. I share with you a story tonight and video that you may find surprising depending on what mainstream news you watch. Have a watch of the video.

