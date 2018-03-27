GDPR Insanity #1269

I am literally up to my eyeballs in GDPR privacy compliance stuff and I swear I have never seen such a draconian extreme action taken by an entity outside of the United States that has cost me more money than this. I am not at all a fan, while I understand it will advance users privacy rights, companies can spend a small fortune complying with all their rules. It is madness.

