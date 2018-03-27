GDPR Insanity #1269

I am literally up to my eyeballs in GDPR privacy compliance stuff and I swear I have never seen such a draconian extreme action taken by an entity outside of the United States that has cost me more money than this. I am not at all a fan, while I understand it will advance users privacy rights, companies can spend a small fortune complying with all their rules. It is madness.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Capitol One Shopping Assitant and disposal CC Numbers.
- NASA is testing a Supersonic Mars parachute
- What is the future of VPN’s?
- Why does my computer restart when I plug in an USB?
- Anker’s USB-C Sale
- How to edit videos like a pro
- How to keep your workout clothes from stinking
- Super Straps
- How to delete your phone contacts from Facebook
- MicroLED
- How to survive GDPR
- Over 1/2 of Americans don’t trust Facebook
- 20 key terms by Apple you need to know
- Stretch your Wi-Fi to the limits
- Motorola’s first phones of 2018
- Which PDF viewer is best?
- Delta using fingerprint scanner
- No NASA leader?
- Apple is ready to fight Google Chromebooks
- Silicon Valley Season 5
- Lincoln may add suicide doors
- Apple March Event
- Spotify
- Suspect arrested for cyber bank heists
- Cambridge Analytica
- Pilots suspended for using Snapchat while flying
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More