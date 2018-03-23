Google Chrome Kills Auto Play #1268

Google Chrome development team has taken a stand and they will in an upcoming release of chrome silence any video that auto plays upon page load. This is big deal and has been one my biggest annoyances with sites for a long time very much overdue. Lot’s of pivotal news today so get your fix of the Geek News Central Podcast

