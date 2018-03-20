Facebook Privacy Fake Rage #1267

Facebook Privacy and fake rage seems to be the predominant topic today. Are facebook uses that ignorant to think that they are not the product on the website. I find it laughable. Google, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram all know us better then our families do. What are people really expecting that Facebook was not collecting and sharing data on you. Lets get real. All of that and the latest tech news.

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: