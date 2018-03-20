Facebook Privacy Fake Rage #1267

Facebook Privacy and fake rage seems to be the predominant topic today. Are facebook uses that ignorant to think that they are not the product on the website. I find it laughable. Google, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram all know us better then our families do. What are people really expecting that Facebook was not collecting and sharing data on you. Lets get real. All of that and the latest tech news.
Show Notes:
- Lock your door from your phone
- Ford moves the car dealership online
- 9 essential details you must know about your Mac
- Why won’t my USB show up on my PC?
- Put your CPR training to use with this app
- How to force restart an iPhone
- The best time of day to send email
- What to ask yourself before dipping into……..
- NASA needs you
- Dell XPS 13 2018 review
- BBC wants to keep FM radio for longer
- Charge your new iPhone X or Galaxy S9
- Google Pixel XL
- FedEx embraces more robots
- First look at Apple’s new color for 2018
- How to protect your Facebook privacy
- Facebook shares slide
- Amazon hires former FDA official
- YouTube Kids
- Call Centers tap voice-analysis software
- Watch a robot hen
- DirectTV Now
- Google Pay
- A guide to car subscriptions
