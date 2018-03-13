Broadcom acquisition of Qualcomm Halted #1265

Broadcom acquisitions of Qualcomm got smashed today by the President over National Security concerns. Personally, I think this was the right decision. Although this type of order by the executive branch is rare, the chip industry inside the United States needs protecting after all are we going to buy defense chips from the Chinese or off-shore companies. Nope.. Plus all the news of the day.

