NASA Hiding Aliens? #1263

The rumor is NASA is hiding Aliens I would tend to not get to excitted over a story such as this but when a non-crack pot Doctor is saying it I have a tendency to get excitted. All the details on the show today, plus some mini rants from your beloved host as well.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Tacklife digital tire inflator
- DJI Mavic Pro
- Amazon Kids Edition Fire Tablets
- Amazon might launch a branded checking account
- NASA accused of hiding evidence of alien life
- Malaysian Apple cancels sale
- Charter appeals court loss
- Meal kits comes to Wal-Mart stores and online
- MoviePass
- A look at airlines’ weak data security practices
- Pizza Hut’s latest pizza ordering shoes
- Lyft
- Netflix
- PA AG files lawsuit against Uber
- Robots are here to take over your burger flipping job
- Alexa briefly lost its voice
- At least 3 Apple employees were hurt
- Waze Carpool
- Tech companies sues FCC
- Bentley’s first plug-in hybrid
- Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster
- Apple planning cheaper Macbook Air
- Skype for Android
- House of Cards
- Samsung Galaxy S9 first impressions
- Amazon to stop selling Google Nest
- UK customers can break ISP contracts
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More