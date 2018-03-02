Uber Health #1262

I am not quite sure where this week went, simply insane trying to get caught up for the week I was out and this has been the week of early morning meetings. But you have to make hay while the sun shines. Studio to clean, but the corporates taxes are off to the accountant and that is a good thing.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Sally Ride postage stamp
- Uber Health
- Apple takes the top spot in wearables
- iCloud
- $37.00 noise canceling bluetooth headphones
- Discounted Brother Printer
- Use velcro straps to tame your cables
- Blackberry KEYone Black Edition
- Nokia
- Galaxy S9 trade in deal
- Oscar nominated films in Digital HD
- Sprint
- The best wireless charger you can buy
- The 5 best smart speakers
- eBay follows Amazon with it’s own “Under $10.00”
- IBM
- Massive human family tree
- Drunk man accidentally takes $1600.00 Uber
- Watch a bus-size asteroid buzz Earth
- Top web browsers for 2018
- Amazon is taking photos of your front door
- How to pre order the S9
- NASA
- SEC eyes crackdown on cryptocurrencies
- AT&T reprices its unlimited data plans
- School in Ghana doesn’t have PC’s
- Verizon pays largest ever FCC fine
- Trump will meet video game executives
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More