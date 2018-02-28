MusicLens Sunglasses Let You Listen to Music at CES 2018

If you want to listen to music you need to put on headphones or use a Bluetooth earphone. Both of those can become uncomfortable over time and hurt your ears. Echo Music solves this problem with their MusicLens sunglasses that use bone conduction technology.

Marissa spoke with Junyi from Echo Music at CES 2018. MusicLens sunglasses let you listen to music through bone conduction technology. You don’t have to wear headphones, and no one else will be able to hear that you are listening to music.

Bone conduction technology is the conduction of sound to the inner ear through the bones of the skull. MusicLens sunglasses use this technology to reduce the sound leak you would get from headphones. Bone conduction technology can also protect your eardrums while you listen to high quality music.

MusicLens connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Download the music from your phone, or from the Echo Music app, to the MusicLens sunglasses. MusicLens has buttons on it that you can use to turn it on or off, to adjust the volume, or to have the Echo Music app autoplay. In addition, MusicLens will automatically take your phone call within five seconds.

There are several styles and colors of MusicLens to choose from. MusicLens with prescription lenses is priced at $88. Classic Ladies or Classic Mens style is priced at $99. MusicLens Fashion style without storage is $120, or is $199 with storage.

Marissa Schiereck is a contributor to F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.