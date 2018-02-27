Is Your Password Hacked #1261

What an incredible trip I share all the details and a big round of applause for Kirk in stepping up and doing the show while I was out. Some really nice emails to him as well on how he did. Little rough back in the saddle show for me, but I will be here all the way up to NAB in April
Show Notes:
- Astronaut Leland Melvin
- Microsoft Office 2019
- Qualcomm opens up deal with Broadcom
- Has your password been stolen?
- Direct TV Promotion
- You can recover deleted text message on Android
- Your smartphone may be ruining your dinner
- Get inside your smartphone
- This massive 400GB micro SD card
- Charter Spectrum
- Apple is disconnecting iTunes from older computers
- Cellebrite
- 3 new iPhones for 2018
- Plex adds DVR scheduling to its Apple TV app
- Galaxy S9
- Blackberry
- Ford is updating Sync with Waze
- “We need smart networks not dumb pipes”
- New alliance wants to improve terrible in-flight internet
- Economic impact of broadband access
- Facebook settles lawsuit
- Court rules FTC data-throttling lawsuit against AT&T
- Cheap smartphones under $500.00
- Canon EOS M50
- Dell XPS 13 2018 review
