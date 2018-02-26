U-Finder Professional Smart Home System at CES 2018

There are plenty of smart home devices on the market to choose from. The difficult part is getting everything to work together in your smart home. U-Finder provides a solution to this problem. They have a professional smart home system.

Todd spoke with Mark from U-Finder at CES 2018. U-Finder Technology Limited focuses on smart home automation. Their smart home product is called the U-Finder System. It can be used by hotels, offices, nursing homes, and in the homes of individuals and families. U-Finder helps you create a smart new life.

The U-Finder smart home solution is completely modular and easy to set up. It is ready for plug and play not only in new environments but also in existing buildings. In addition to the professional smart home system, U-Finder has over 200 products that can become part of that system.

U-Finder’s newest smart home solution makes use of 3D and VR technology. Use their app to turn on your lights by touching the light in the app. You can also turn products off or on by voice command.

Todd Cochrane is the host of the twice-weekly Geek News Central Podcast at GeekNewsCentral.com.

