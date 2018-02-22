Sleepace Launched Dream Life Solution at CES 2018

It can be very difficult to get through your work day when you haven’t had enough sleep. Sleepace can help you! They launched their Dream Life solution at CES 2018.

Scott spoke with David from Sleepace at CES 2018. Sleepace focuses on sleep monitoring and sleep improvement. Their Smart Sleep monitor fits across a mattress underneath the bed sheet. The Smart Sleep monitor can be secured by a belt. It is not a wearable device.

When you lay down on the bed, the Smart Sleep Monitor captures and records your heart rate, breath rate, and body movement. In the morning, the Sleepace app gives you a sleep report and some tips on how to improve your sleep.

The Sleepace Dream Life Solution includes the Smart Sleep Monitor ($149), the Nox Smart Sleep Light ($149), and the Nox Aroma Therapy device ($129). All are available on Amazon and the Sleepace website.

