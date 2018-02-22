Panasonic HomeHawk Smart Home Monitoring Camera at CES 2018

Cameras offer a level of home protection that many people find comforting. Outdoor cameras can show you who is at your door, who has been in your yard, and if your package has arrived. Panasonic has a HomeHawk line of smart home monitoring cameras. They provide safety and peace of mind.

Don spoke with Etsuko from Panasonic at CES 2018. They discussed Panasonic’s HomeHawk line of outdoor cameras. One is a dedicated front door camera with a very wide view. Another is a small outdoor camera which you can place wherever you need to. The cameras are powered by batteries that last three to four months (if you record two minutes per day.)

These HD cameras are weather resistant and have LED lighting. They offer a super wide view in full color during the day and in color night vision when it is dark outside. The front door camera allows for 2-way talk, which means you can speak with delivery person – or dissuade a thief from stealing your package.

Don Baine is the Gadget Professor and gives lectures at TheGadgetProfessor.com