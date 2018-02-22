Naughty America Showcased their VR at CES 2018

The adult entertainment industry has a strong influence on what type of technology survives. Naughty America is the only adult entertainment company that is allowed to showcase at CES. This year, Naughty America showcased a refinement of their VR adult entertainment and introduced an AR app.

Scott spoke with Ian from Naughty America at CES 2018. Naughty America has refined their VR adult entertainment. Their VR rig has been improved from a 4K resolution to a 5.6K resolution. The rig is also smaller, which enables it to be used in more enclosed spaces.

Their directors have become more comfortable with Naughty America’s VR technology and this results in more creativity. Naughty America is also including an alternative point of view in their VR entertainment. Naughty America has over 200, 45-minute, VR videos and 8,000 2D videos – many of which are in 4K. A subscription costs $24.95 a month.

In addition, Naughty America premiered their safe-for-work augmented reality app (AR). It has not yet been released. They are currently seeking beta testers. The app will be free to download, with some avatars included. They will release additional avatars as in-app purchases.

