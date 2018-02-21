OrCam MyEye 2.0 Discretely Reads Text at CES 2018

OrCam has a mission to help blind and visually impaired people achieve increased independence. The OrCam MyeEye 2.0 can discretely read text to a person who is wearing the device.

Todd spoke with Rafi from Orcam Technologies at CES 2018. Rafi gave a demonstration that shows the range of useful things that the Orcam MyEye 2.0 can do. OrCam 2.0 is the world’s most advanced artificial vision device designed to help people who are blind, partially sighted, or who have reading difficulties.

The device attaches to the arm of a glasses frame. The front of the device has a camera and a light. The back has a small speaker. OrCam takes a photo of text from any device or surface, converts it to audio, and discretely relays that information to the wearer of the device.

OrCam 2.0 can also recognize people’s faces, identify products by their bar codes, identify colors, and discern denominations of money notes. It can also tell the user the time and date.

OrCam 2.0 is available now from the OrCam website. It is priced at $4,500. You can request a free trial of OrCam by filling out a form on the OrCam website.

Todd Cochrane is the host of the twice-weekly Geek News Central Podcast at GeekNewsCentral.com.

Become a GNC Insider today!