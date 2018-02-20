Z-Wave Powers the Internet of Things at CES 2018

The products that are a part of your smart home ecosystem can connect to each other and work together. How does that happen? The simple answer to that question is Z-Wave.
Todd spoke with Mitch from Z-Wave Alliance at CES 2018. Mitch gives an easy to understand explanation of what Z-Wave is and what it does. The internet of things (IoT) is powered by Z-Wave. Consumers can look for products that have a little Z-Wave logo on them. When you see that, it means that the product is going to work with all your other IoT stuff.
In addition to explaining what Z-Wave is, Mitch and Todd discuss some of the ways it is currently being used. They also talk about how Z-Wave might influence products in the future.
Todd Cochrane is the host of the twice-weekly Geek News Central Podcast at GeekNewsCentral.com.
