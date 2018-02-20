B One Hub Simplifies Your Daily Living at CES 2018

Smart homes can make your life a little easier because they allow you to do things through an app instead of manually. Problems happen when the devices in your IoT ecosystem are not all on the same protocol. This could result in multiple hubs in your home, with a separate app for each of them. B One Hub simplifies your daily living with one hub that can control all IoT products.

Todd spoke with Sridhar from Blaze Automation at CES 2018. The B One Hub is a multi-protocol gateway. It is a combination of Z-Wave, Zigby, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more. B One Hub can replace all your other hubs. The B One Hub also has IFTTT protocol, which means you are less dependent on the internet. If your internet goes out, you can still control your devices through the B One Hub.

With the B One Hub, you can control different devices, with different protocols, with one action.

B One Hub is currently on the market in Australia and Japan. It will be coming to the U.S. market by March of 2018 and will be priced at $199 USD.

Todd Cochrane is the host of the twice-weekly Geek News Central Podcast at GeekNewsCentral.com.

