Mia Helps Make You a Better Parent at CES 2018

New parents have a lot of stress. It can be difficult to know if you are doing the best thing for your baby. How much should you feed your baby? Are you overfeeding? Has your baby’s caregiver fed him or her while you are working? BlueSmart can provide the answer to these questions with a product that is easy for everyone to use.

BlueSmart Mia helps make you a better parent.

Marissa spoke with Gisela from BlueSmart Media at CES 2018. They talked about the adorable Mia product. It is a sleeve that can fit over any bottle. The sleeve is made of the same texture and material that is used for pacifiers. The technology for Mia is hidden in a cradle underneath the sleeve. Both parts are washable.

Mia connects to a phone app through Wi-Fi. It keeps track of when the baby was fed and how many ounces the baby drank. Use the app to keep track of your baby’s milestones, height, weight, diaper changes, and much more. Share the information in the app with caregivers, family members, and your pediatrician.

Mia is on the market now and is priced at $149.

Marissa Schiereck is a contributor to F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.