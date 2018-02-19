Jinni Gives You Always Available Alexa at CES 2018

Digital assistants make our lives a little bit easier. They can conveniently save you some time. One problem with digital assistants is that your environment isn’t always ideal for accessing them. PH Technical Labs solves this problem with Jinni. It makes Alexa always available.

Marissa spoke with Rebecca and Ram from PH Technical Labs at CES 2018. They talked about the multitude of things that the Jinni can do. Jinni is an ultra-portable device that you can use to connect with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri from wherever you are. Push a button on the device to interact with Alexa. Press another button to access Google. It is also possible to press a button on Jinni to connect it with your smartphone or the IoT of your home.

You can clip Jinni onto your shirt, or attach it to a keychain. If you have a car mount, you can mount Jinni in your car. Jinni is waterproof, so you can stick it in your shower and listen to music or find out how long your drive time will be. Jinni is the smallest Alexa device that is currently on the market.

PH Technical Labs is looking at an April time frame to launch Jinni.

Marissa Schiereck is a contributor to F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.