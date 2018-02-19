Google AI #1259

Hello everyone, my name is Kirk Corless Executive Producer for the Geek News Central Podcast. I am in the guest host chair for today and Thursday’s episode for Todd while he is away with his family down in Florida for his daughter’s wedding. I hope you enjoy today’s episode!
- Google AI
- Apple updates all of its operating systems
- Volkswagen latest concept car
- How to watch free tv on Android TV
- People keep walking into glass at Apple
- Samsung S9 and S9+
- Sudski Shower Cup Holder
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More