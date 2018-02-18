REM-Fit’s ZEEQ is the Perfect Pillow for Everyone at CES 2018

We all know what it feels like to go to work after a night where you had poor quality sleep. REM-Fit has created the perfect pillow for everyone that can help you improve your sleep. The ZEEQ smart pillow can stream music, analyze your sleep, and even stop snoring.

Marissa spoke with Miguel from REM-Fit at CES 2018. He explained all the wonderful things that the ZEEQ smart pillow can do. It was created to help people fall asleep. ZEEQ has speakers inside it so you can listen to music right through the pillow. Choose from music created by REM-Fit, or pick something else that you find soothing.

After you fall asleep, ZEEQ starts analyzing your sleep and will give you a score on the quality of your sleep. REM-Fit sends your sleep data to HealthKit and Google Fit, making it easy for you to access what ZEEQ found whether you use iOS or Android.

Do you snore? Your sleep partner might be bothered by your loud snoring. ZEEQ can solve that problem for you. There is a microphone in the ZEEQ Smart Pillow that is tuned to listen to the specific Hz range of snoring. When it hears snoring, it will make the pillow vibrate. This is done to encourage you to change position, and stop snoring, so both you and your sleep partner can get good quality sleep.

You can purchase the ZEEQ Smart Pillow from the REM-Fit website. It is priced at $149.99.

Marissa Schiereck is a contributor to F5 Live: Refreshing Technology.