Apple HomePod Thoughts #1258

Information

I received the Apple Homepod and I have some thoughts on where this device stands. Detailed commentary about HomePod on the show. As all of you know I am flying out for my daughter’s wedding celebration on Thursday. Kirk the Executive Producer of the show will be standing in and being the guest host while I am out. Thursday’s show will be his first podcast so it should be an exciting episode.

My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*