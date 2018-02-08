Robeau is Bringing Accurate Water Usage Measurement to CES

Water is our planet’s most precious natural resource. We can’t live without it. With that in mind, it’s important that we do everything we can to conserve water wherever possible. In our daily lives, we don’t think much about water that we may be losing due to old or inefficient water-management systems. But these losses could be bad for our infrastructure, the environment, and in the end, our bank accounts.

Don met with a representative of Robeau, a French company currently based in England. Robeau has developed highly efficient water-measurement technology that is currently being used by businesses in Europe to track their water consumption. Robeau uses wi-fi enabled meters that track water flow and then report back to a server. From there, customers can track water usage by day, week, month, or year. Robeau can also notify users thru mobile apps of issues like possible leaks, and users can then use Robeau to turn off problematic water connections remotely.

Robeau is currently in the process of bringing its products to the US market.

