SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch #1256

Still on the hunt for two writers and I am also considering finding a permanent guest host that can fill in while I travel. Good suggestion by one of our Ohana members. Details on the show. I will be extending my Orlando stay a couple of days so that opens up my chance to go to KSC a bit more while the rest of my gang is at Disney.

The big launch by SpaceX is today and I am really excitted to see if the Falcon Heavy makes orbit. Elon Musk says its a 50/50 chance.

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: