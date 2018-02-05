R-PUR Debuted a Fashionable Anti-Polution Mask at CES 2018

Riding a bicycle or motorcycle can be fun, but it isn’t always ideal if you are in an area with lots of pollution. R-PUR found a fun and effective solution to this problem. They created the R-PUR anti-pollution mask that can filter out the harmful particles that are in the air.

Todd visited the R-PUR booth at CES 2018 and spoke with Matthieu. R-PUR has created an anti-pollution mask for people who ride motorcycles or bicycles. The mask is efficient, comfortable, and fashionable. The R-PUR mask is the result of a year and a half of research and development. It is the only one that can filter out nano sized particles.

You will, at times, have to change the filter in the R-PUR anti-pollution mask. The filters last between four and six weeks. R-PUR created an app that takes into consideration your location, the weather, and the amount of pollution, and lets you know when you need to change the filter.

R-PUR launched their first collection of winter filter covers for the mask at CES 2018. They want to release new collections every six months. Doing so will keep their filter covers fun, fashionable, and something that people want to wear.

The R-PUR anti-pollution mask will be on the market in the United States in June of 2018 at $150 USD.

Todd Cochrane is the host of the twice-weekly Geek News Central Podcast at GeekNewsCentral.com.

