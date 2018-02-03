Creative 3D Technologies Brings Industrial 3D Printing to CES

3D printing holds a lot of promise for many different aspects of human activity. However it’s been only in recent years that small-scale 3D printers have become widely available. While these smaller machines are impressive with what they can do, they’re often limited by their smaller-scale sizes.

Creative 3D Technology is working to expand 3D printing to the industrial scale. Todd met with the company’s founder, Ethan, a 17-year old who began refurbishing 3D printers at the age of 12. Ethan noted that his price points for these industrial-sized printers are much lower than what similar sized printers typically go for. He also covered some of the warranty and service plans available to Creative 3D Technology’s customers.

Todd Cochrane is the host of the twice-weekly Geek News Central Podcast at GeekNewsCentral.com.

Become a GNC Insider today!