Aura Vision Labs Provides Sophisticated Human Tracking at CES

Human behavior in public environments is usually difficult to track. Proprietors of retail spaces and trade shows are always trying to gain deeper insights into what their customers are doing.

Todd stopped by the Aura Vision Labs booth to speak with Daniel. Aura Vision Labs has developed a system for tracking people in public that looks at whole bodies instead of just faces. That means Aura Vision’s product can gather demographic data on people even if they’re wearing hoodies or otherwise have their faces obscured. The system also works with any camera, so it can be easily integrated into any existing CCTV infrastructure.

Daniel noted that the Aura Vision system can’t automatically identify individual people. But it could potentially do that if it were paired with a loyalty card scanner or other means of individual customer identification.

