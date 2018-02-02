Self Driving Cars #1255 – The real economy Impactor

I am not sure why I did not think about this before and maybe I am not alone but remote controlled cars and trucks may impact the trucking industry even bigger than what I assumed self driving vehicles would. The new studio setup is really making a positive impact more than I thought it would.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Show Notes:
- Potential end of Space Station
- How to use the web without a browser
- Student discounts on laptops, smartphones and tablets
- Louisville seeks FAA approval
- Owl
- Uber, Lyft and others pledge to improve urban transportation
- Tesla
- All of your mysterious hotel fees explained
- How to find the cold medicines that actually work
- You have got to see these modded PC’s
- Service
- “Bringing Columbia Home”
- Surface Pro 4
- Joby Aviation
- Atari co-founder loses prestigious award
- SNES Classic sales continues to climb
- Microsoft
- Apple
- Super Bowl 2018
- Windows 10
- How to build a PC in 2018
- United
- LG Bootloop lawsuit settlement
- San Francisco seeks universal fiber broadband
- Google Assistant
- YouTube Go
- Kolibree
- Equifax
- New York rural broadband
- Apple Q1
- 2017 was Amazon’s best year
- Bitcoin price falls further
- YouTube TV
