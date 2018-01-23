Free iPhone 6s #1252

You may have a chance to get a free iPhone6s see the link below, I get everyone caught up on the madness that has been happening here. I am hopefully on the road to recovery here with being down for the count last week.
Show Notes:
- Apollo 5 in photos
- 7 Google Play Music playlists for your workout
- ISS cosmonaut rides a vacuum cleaner like a horse
- Do not install these Windows 10 apps and programs
- Smartphone nose hair trimmer
- First phone with in-screen fingerprint scanner
- What to pack your bag to work from anywhere
- 6 sheet micro-cut paper and credit card shredder
- Sim card shoes send alert if wearer falls
- How to become less addicted to your phone
- Lyft and Aptiv
- Some iPhone 6 Plus users may be upgraded for free
- T-Mobile
- Android can now tell you how fast Wi-Fi networks are
- The NSA’s voice recognition system
- Google Pixel 3
- How to get more battery life out of your Apple Watch
- Netflix
- Triple treat
- Amazon Go
- Samsung may launch a “Giant TV”
- 2017 was second warmest year on record
