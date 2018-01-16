Back from CES #1251

Back from CES I give you the insider run-down and whats to come. Very happy to be back in Hawaii and back in the studio even though I am still totally fragged from the show and vegas. Regular scheduled shows for the next month.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Proximity Beacons for Android Course.
Show Notes:
- CES 2018
- Anker’s new Alexa speaker
- 5 smartphone app permissions
- How to survive a winter storm using tech
- The best ways to sync bookmarks and favorites
- Samsung Pay
- Microsoft’s Cortana falls behind Alexa and Google Assistant
- Ford is throwing $11 billion at its electric car problem
- Little rainbow dinosaur
- Steve Jobs changed the future of laptops
- Time machine camera
- Hackers steal $400,000 of crypto-currency
- Man ruptured his throat by trying to hold back a sneeze
- Tag Heuer smartwatch
- How to keep important, local stories in your Facebook feed
- Galaxy S9 and S9+
- Spectre and Meltdown patches
- Space X to fire up Falcon Heavy’s 27 engines this week
- Google Maps returns to China
- Google Home Max Wi-Fi issues
- Pet translator
- ER
- 2018 MacBook Pro
- Zero female speakers at CES
- OnePlus investigating credit card fraud reports
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More