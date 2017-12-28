Apple is in Hot Water #1250

Apple is in hot water and they are doing damage control to stem the outrage. I want to thank the Ohana for making 2017 spectacular you all stepped up and have supported my shows sponsor GoDaddy and your continued sharing of my codes with your family and friends has really made a difference. As we head into CES coverage time I am confident that we will knock it out of the park with great coverage from the whole team.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Proximity Beacons for Android Course.
Show Notes:
- Anker Dash Cam
- Amazon FreeTime
- T-Mobile: We are on the fast track for 5G
- $29.00 kettle
- The ThinQ
- Will Verizon give back the taxpayer subsidies?
- Tim Cook required to fly only by private jet
- Fire TV updates YouTube app redirects to web browser
- Sennheiser noise cancelling headphones for $200.00
- Italian Clothing Company wins the right for name Steve Jobs
- Space X at launchpad
- HTC and Motorola say they don’t throttle phones
- Apple to offer $29 iPhone battery replacements
- Luciana Vega
- Galaxy S9 and S9+
- Most common password of 2017
- Russia lost a $45 million satellite
- South Korea enacts new cryptocurrency regulations
- Amazon and Apple may set up shop in Saudi Arabia
- North Korea: lousy airport WiFI
- Apple may face criminal charges in France
- Netlfix’s “Bright”
- Energous
- Netflix teams up with WhatsApp
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More