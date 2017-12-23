Bitcoin Correction #1249

Late show release due to a Christmas Party its a long one so I hope you enjoy the show and have a Merry Christmas.
Show Notes:
- Game of Thrones climate simulator
- LA orders 25 Proterra electric buses
- $86 Roku Ultra media player
- Learn a coding language in 2018
- World’s smallest Christmas card
- The worst gadgets of 2017
- Lost WW1 submarine
- Charter and Disney
- See this huge rocket set to launch
- Facial recognition at US airports
- Tea, juice and vape companies add “blockchain” to profit
- Windows 10 Hello
- Sprint 5G
- Twitter finally supports app based two factor authentication
- Apple wins big with U.S. tax bill
- Caliburger’s new kisok uses facial recognition
- Future Apple Watch
- Tax-Free Bitcoin
- Eric Schmidt to step down
- Comcast claims it will award $1000.00 to employees
- “When we were Apollo”
- Listen to a 1950’s era computer sing Jingle Bells
- Wal*Mart
- Netflix can now stream in HDR
- The tech that’s going to make air travel less awful
