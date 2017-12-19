UFO Stories #1248

For those of you that have not heard my UFO stories, I share them tonight and you will get the inside story on what I saw. Appears the DOD was doing a bit of their own investigation as well on the behalf of some senators. You just never know when ET may come knocking.
Show Notes:
- Temporarily snooze Facebook posts
- Does phone radiation give you cancer?
- Pikachu body pillow
- Atlanta’s airport blackout
- Hackers take control of security’s firm data
- Twitter enforcing new policies
- Lockheed Martin and Aerion
- Facebook’s government data requests
- Do you want to believe?
- Trump’s National Security Strategy
- $7.00 digital tire gauge
- How to watch cable tv shows after cutting cord
- 7 tips on how to use a vpn like a boss
- Selifes become public art
- Yi Home Camera for $20.00
- Majority of first responder apps had security flaws
- Uber
- Hulu
- iRobot/Black and Decker settlement
- Amazon Echo Look
- Free Wi-Fi?
- New podcast lets women vent their anger
- Santa Trackers
- Amazon Digital Day
- Game of Thrones Season 8
- TicToc
- Kapersky sues U.S. government
- AirPods sold out
- Apple catches up with iPhone X demand
