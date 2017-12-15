Net Neutrality is Dead – #1247

Net Neutrality is Dead! So now we as consumers need to make sure we hold the Internet Service Providers feet to the fire. I share a lot of stories tonight in between the content and you will get to hear the insight on what the Spectrum team showed me when they come to check my install. Also, the studio is now one camera away from being a fully IP based studio. I think I will be on the first podcasts in the country to be a 100% Newtek NDI solution.

