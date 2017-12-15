Net Neutrality is Dead – #1247

Net Neutrality is Dead! So now we as consumers need to make sure we hold the Internet Service Providers feet to the fire. I share a lot of stories tonight in between the content and you will get to hear the insight on what the Spectrum team showed me when they come to check my install. Also, the studio is now one camera away from being a fully IP based studio. I think I will be on the first podcasts in the country to be a 100% Newtek NDI solution.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Proximity Beacons for Android Course.
Show Notes:
- Canary security cameras get smarter
- These ugly cryptocurrency sweaters
- Drone pilot at fault for collision
- Japan’s answer to Amazon
- Congress spares $7500.00 EV credit
- Google’s most searched recipes of 2017
- Moto Z2 Play
- Honda
- Google now offers discounted tours and activities
- Apple adds indoor maps for airports
- Facebook to use its News Feed to push more videos
- Ataribox
- Armed robbers steal $1.8 million worth of cyrptocurrency
- Vodafone
- Google adds price tracking and deals
- Apple will start selling Apple TV and Chromecast again
- Oracle revenue
- Adobe revenue
- Speedtest shows global internet speeds are up
- Alibaba
- Astronauts on the ISS will get to see “The Last Jedi”
- The FCC just killed net neutrality
- Disney buys FOX
- LG
- 7-11
- Microsoft Seeing AI
- Electric Eels
- Verizon BOGO deal
- Next year’s iPhones
- Apple iMac Pro
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More