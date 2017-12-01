Coinbase and CryptoCurrency with IRS Scrutiny #1244

Coinbase has come under the extreme scrutiny of the IRS and 15,000 US cryptocurrency traders are about to get a rude awakening. Uncle Sam is going to get his fair share. I also talk about my 1GB Internet woes with Spectrum in Hawaii and how the service is not living up to my expectations. The top speed achieved to date is 560/34. With the upload being shared with the neighbors the impression is less than stellar.

