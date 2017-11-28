Facebook Suicide Prevention #1243

Facebook is stepping up suicide prevention this is a worthy cause. I talk a lot to tonight about assisted intelligence which most of these devices we have in the home and how they are being manipulated by the manufactures. Also for some reason, my Rhomba decided to vacuum the house tonight while I was doing the show it drove me crazy. I suspect my son used it to vacum his room which was fine but not during the show.

You have heard me talk about proximity beacons. I know now how to do it with minimal investment! This course that I endorse and have used successfully is the gateway to deploying proximity beacons for Android.

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: