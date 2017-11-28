Facebook Suicide Prevention #1243

Facebook is stepping up suicide prevention this is a worthy cause. I talk a lot to tonight about assisted intelligence which most of these devices we have in the home and how they are being manipulated by the manufactures. Also for some reason, my Rhomba decided to vacuum the house tonight while I was doing the show it drove me crazy. I suspect my son used it to vacum his room which was fine but not during the show.
You have heard me talk about proximity beacons.
Show Notes:
- Comcast hints at plan for paid fast lanes
- Google trying to defuse tensions with Russia
- Lyft can now test self-driving cars
- Watch out for these new security threats
- Dictionary.com names “complicit” word of the year
- How to explain net neutrality
- Anker
- Firefox Quantum
- 200 year evolution of the can opener
- NY Attorney General investigating
- Watch NASA’s AI drone race a human pilot
- Google updates Docs, Slides and Sheets for iOS
- Federal student aid site
- 750 Raspberry Pis
- Bitcoin currency hits new record high
- Kick your smartphone habit
- Uber
- A.I. might not be all bad
- White House reportedly considering personal phone ban
- $10,000 Facebook bug
- Microsoft Office on Chromebooks
- SodaStream
- Airbnb
- YouTube for iOS updated
- 14 year old sued
- NVIDIA’s AI
- Pokemon Go accidents
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Facebook’s AI
- Plex removes Commercials.
- YouTube Fixes Auto-Complete.
