Niantic is Creating Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Niantic, maker of Ingress and Pokémon GO, have announced that they are working on a brand new game. It is called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Niantic has revealed very little about the game, other than it will be using Niantic’s AR gaming platform.

We’re incredibly excited to announce this next step in the evolution of AR mobile entertainment. With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover & fight legendary beasts and to team up with others to take down powerful enemies.

Niantic has partnered with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and WB Games San Francisco’s development team to bring Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to life. The game will leverage the full stack of the Niantic Platform while also providing an opportunity to pioneer all new technology and gameplay mechanics.

In a follow up blog post, Niantic attempts to reassure Pokémon GO players that their game is not being abandoned. Niantic makes it clear that they, and their partners at The Pokémon Company “are 100% committed to creating an ever-evolving and growing game that deepens players’ connections to Pokémon GO.”

Perhaps to emphasize that point, Niantic says that their Ingress, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and Pokémon GO development teams are all hiring. There is a link in their blog post that lead to more specific details about that.