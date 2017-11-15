Marvel Heroes Will be Shutting Down

Marvel Heroes, a video game where players battled as their favorite Marvel Super Heroes, will be shutting down. Kotaku appears to be the first to report that Disney (who owns Marvel) has ended its relationship with Gazillion Entertainment (who created Marvel Heroes).

Kotaku posted information from an email written by a Marvel representative. The unnamed representative wrote:

“We regret to inform our Marvel Heroes fans that we have ended our relationship with Gazillion Entertainment, and that the Marvel Heroes games will be shut down. We would like to sincerely thank the players who joined the Marvel Heroes community, and will provide any further updates as they become available.”

Gazillion Entertainment later posted a news article on the Marvel Heroes website:

We’re sad to inform our players and the entire Marvel Heroes family that Marvel Heroes Omega will be shutting down. The Marvel Heroes servers will stay on until Dec 31, 2017, and we’ll be removing real money purchases as soon as possible. Players will be able to play the game entirely for free once this sunset period commences. We will share the exact date things go completely free as soon as we can…

The official statement from Gazillion Entertainment was also posted in a tweet on the Marvel Heroes Twitter account. The replies are filled with players who are expressing their disappointment about Marvel Heroes shutting down. Many of them are demanding to be reimbursed for the money they spent on the game.