Studio Upgrade Round 1 #1240

I spend some time tonight talking about the Studio upgrades hopefully in enough detail tha the listening audience will not get bored. May be a good excuse to watch the show this round. Plus all the tech news of the day. Lots of deals popping up in the spece so be sure to look through the show notes lots of deals to save money on items you may already be planning on getting,
You have heard me talk about proximity beacons. I know now how to do it with minimal investment! This course that I endorse and have used successfully is the gateway to deploying proximity beacons for Android.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Proximity Beacons for Android Course.
Show Notes:
- Virgin Galactic
- Area 51
- Dyson
- 6 reasons you should replace your ISP router
- Microsoft Black Friday
- Ford invented a trucker cap
- Samsung 55 inch 4K TV
- Next years iPhone
- Senators want FEC to improve transparency
- 2019 Chevorlet Corvette
- Black Friday Roku deal
- GoPro camera records its own death by hot lava
- eBay Black Friday
- HomePods
- Qualcomm rejects Broadcom
- Android 8.1
- Xbox One X
- Lawmakers demand investigation
- Startups
- Tesla, Space X board member takes leave
- Spotify
- Brit cops slammed
- Lyft international expansion
- Amazon free ad supported video service?
- YouTube fix excessive battery drain
- Airbus
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Home
- YouTube will stop showing suggested video
- DC Superior Court
- Boston Dynamics
- AT&T and Verizon
- Bill Gates
- Roku
- Gmail
- Germany’s trains
- Lightroom alternatives
- Self driving trucks
- Microsoft’s Satya Nadella
- Google study finds phishing a bigger threat
- 25 amazing gifts under $25.00
- NASA
- Alibaba
- This $150 mask beat Face ID
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More