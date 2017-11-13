Catalyst Case for AirPods Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree

Catalyst, the award-winning manufacturer of the world’s most protective and stylish waterproof cases and accessories for electronic devices, announced it has been recognized as a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree for the design and development of the Catalyst case for AirPods.

The Catalyst Case for AirPods was selected as an honoree in the Portable Media players and Accessories product category, scoring highly across all judging criteria and was featured at CES Unveiled in New York. The award winning product was entered in this prestigious program and judged by a panel of independent industrial designers, engineers, and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products across 28 categories.

This is the second CES Innovation Award for Catalyst. The Catalyst case for Apple Watch Series 1 was named a 2016 CES Innovation Award Honoree.

AirPods are an amazing technology but are slippery, easy to drop and easily lost. Catalyst created the first of its kind, Catalyst case for AirPods: a premium protective case that is a stylish, essential everyday accessory.

Made of a sort premium silicone, the case is waterproof to 3.3ft. (1m) and drop proof to 4ft (1.2m). It’s slim, minimalist and designed so users have convenient access to the charge port. The included carabiner allows the case to be easily attached to a belt loop, bag or backpack so that you can always find your AirPods and they are easily accessible.

Catalyst case for AirPods can be purchased for US $24.99.