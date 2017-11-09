MSI Awarded 6 CES Innovation Awards

MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware, received the distinction of an International CES 2018 Best of Innovation at Gaming Award for its powerful, small form factor Trident 3 Arctic gaming desktop.

In addition, other MSI products, including the high-performance Z370 GODLIKE GAMING motherboard, cutting-edge GTX 1080Ti Lightning graphics card, innovative Optix MPG27CQ curved gaming monitor and the next generation Infinite X gaming desktop, received the distinction of International CES 2018 Honorees in the Computer Hardware & Components and Gaming categories.

Trident 3 Arctic was recognized under “Best of Innovation at Gaming” and “CES Innovation Honoree at Computer Hardware & Components” categories. It is the perfect gaming solution for those with space constraints or design requirements. It is equipped with the latest Intel Core processor and up to NVIDIA GTX for the ultimate performance in a wide variety of applications.

The Z370 GODLIKE GAMING Motherboard was honored under the “CES Innovation Honoree at Gaming” category. It is quality built and loaded with exclusive features for maximum performance.

GTX 1080Ti Lightning Graphics Card was recognized under the “CES Innovation Honoree at Computer Hardware & Components” category. The cutting edge MSI Lightning graphic cards have been at the top of the overclocking world for years. The latest iteration, the GeForce GTS 1080 Ti Lightning Z, is the best choice for those looking for top level performance.

Infinite X Gaming Desktop was honored under the “CES Innovation Honoree at Gaming” category. The Infinite X is the next generation gaming desktop. It is equipped with Intel’s 8th gen. CPU, Mystic light RGB LED, dual steel/tempered glass side panels, MSI’s award-winning gaming graphics cards, and MSI Silent Storm Cooling 3 Pro thermal design.

Optix MPG27CQ Gaming Monitor was honored under the “CES Innovation Honoree at Gaming” category. It is a new curved gaming monitor made for ultimate gaming. More information about it will be announced at CES.