Razer and Blizzard Made D.Va Gaming Peripherals

Razer is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. Blizzard is the creator of the popular Overwatch video game. The two companies have partnered in order to create gaming peripherals based on D.Va, a character from Overwatch.

The Razer Abyssus Elite is a mouse that comes with true 7,200 DPI and tracking at 220 inches per second (IPS) as well as an acceleration of 30 G. Users can switch between left and right handed button configurations. The mouse has 3 hyper response buttons and an exclusive D.Va design. It is available now, and priced at US $59.99.

The Razer Goliathus is a mousepad that has an exclusive D.Va design. The mousepad weave is pulled taut to create a slick and seamless surface that enables the D.Va Razer Abyssus Elite to glide over it quickly with zero hinderance. It is a soft cloth design that maintains its flatness no matter how many times it is rolled up and unrolled. It is available now, and priced at $19.99.

There is also a D.Va Razer Meka Headset (which is listed on the Razer website as “coming soon”). It is an iconic headset that resembles the one that the D.Va Overwatch character wears in-game.