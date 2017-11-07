OnePlus 5T Coming Soon

In not-entirely-unexpected news, OnePlus have announced the 5T’s launch event in Brooklyn, New York for 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET, 11am Eastern) on 16 August. Availability will follow on 21 August from oneplus.net.

The new Android smartphone comes five months after the original 5, which was shown off for the first time on 20 June. While differences between the 5 and 5T aren’t confirmed, a new design is expected, unlike the OnePlus 3T which only differed internally from the 3. The keynote is branded, “A New View” but it’s difficult to extrapolate anything from that.

In an interesting development, fans can buy tickets for the OnePlus 5T launch event, priced at US$40. There’s no detail on what the $40 gets other than a seat, but I would imagine there would be some swag involved. Ticket sales start at noon ET 8 November.

As it’s OnePlus, of course there’s a social media contest to win a trip to the launch event. Good luck.

For everyone else, the event will be streamed live. If you can’t wait, there’s the obligatory teaser trailer that seems to involve mechanoids. Maybe it’s a gaming phone?