Runic Games has Closed

Runic Games is the creator of Torchlight, Torchlight II, and Hob. On November 3, 2017, Runic games announced in a tweet that linked to a blog post that they had closed. The post was written by Studio Head Marsh Lefler.

It’s been over nine years since a rag-tag team of 17 developers helped open Runic Games. We’ve been so lucky for the community that has supported us and made us successful. Thanks to that support, we have had the chance to meet and work with the best people in the world. Our team here at Runic has released three successful games, and over that time we have seen many changes; team members got married, kids were born, but the most important thing is that we have become a family. I’m sorry to say that today will be Runic’s last day open. Our focus is on our family here, and helping them find a new place to call home.

The rest of the short post encourages people who are looking to hire “some of the best talent in the industry” to contact Runic by email. In addition, the post says that “there will be some news coming” for those who love the Torchlight series. Runic Games points out that they will keep their community and multiplayer services running.