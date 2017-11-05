Moira is the Newest Character to be Added to Overwatch

Among the many things announced at BlizzCon 2017 is the addition of a new character to Overwatch. Moira is not in the game just yet, but will be added “soon”. It is not clear exactly when she will become a playable character in Overwatch.

Moira O’Deorain is a geneticist who started out in Blackwatch (Overwatch’s covert ops division). Things didn’t work out so well, and she later joined Talon. This means Moira switched from being part of the “good guys” to being part of the “bad guys”.

The entertainment.ie wrote an article titled “Overwatch gets its first Irish character.” They point out that Moira’s base of operations is listed as: Dublin, Ireland; Oasis, Iraq. The same article states that Moira is voiced by Genevieve O’Reiily, who was born in Ireland. She played Mon Mothma in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Moira is a support character. She has biotic abilities that enable her to contribute to healing, or to damage, as needed. Her Biotic Grasp is a short-range ability she can use to heal allies that are in front of her. Or, she can use it to fire a long-range beam weapon that saps enemies health and replenishes her biotic energy.

Her Biotic Orbs are a longer-range option. She can launch a rebounding biotic sphere. It can be used either to heal the allies that run through it, or if it will have a decay effect that damages enemies.

Moira also has a Fade ability that allows her to quickly teleport a short distance, and a Coalescence long-range beam that both heals allies and bypasses barriers to damage her enemies.