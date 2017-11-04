Kobolds & Catacombs is Hearthstone’s Newest Expansion

The newest expansion for Hearthstone, Blizzard’s popular online card game, was announced at BlizzCon 2017. It is called Kobolds & Catacombs. The expansion can be preordered now for $49.99. The exact release date is unclear, but it will be sometime in December of this year.

Glorious, glorious loot is a huge part of the Kobolds & Catacombs story. Join us as we discover the troves of tempting treasures that Kobolds & Catacombs holds in store for you when it arrives in December.

Players who log into Hearthstone after Kobolds & Catacombs has been released will be granted one random Legendary weapon for free. Each Legendary weapon has its own flavor and unique power that reflects the class it connects to. All nine classes can seek out their own Legendary weapons.

There will be Unidentified Item cards that, when used, have the potential to turn into one of four varieties of the original card. The example given on the Blizzard website is a card called Unidentified Elixir. When used, it could turn into an Elixir of Life, or an Elixir of Fire, or an Elixir of Shadows, or an Elixir of Hope.

A Spellstone has been created for each of the nine classes. Heroes that add Spellstones to their deck can “awaken them from slumber”. Each one has a unique key. For example, the Spellstone might be empowered by gaining armor, casting spells, or overloading mana crystals. In short, this is a card that a player can make more powerful.