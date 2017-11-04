Blizzard Announced World of Warcraft: The Battle for Azeroth

Blizzard announced the newest World of Warcraft expansion during BlizzCon 2017. It is called World of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth. The beta test is coming soon, and you can opt-in to it now if you are interested in being selected to participate.

It is very clear that this expansion is very much focused on the ongoing battle between the Horde and the Alliance. The tagline for the expansion is “Declare Your Allegiance”.

Azeroth paid a terrible price to end the apocalyptic march of the Legion’s crusade – but even as the world’s wounds are tended, it is the shattered trust between the Alliance and the Horde that may prove hardest to mend. As this age-old conflict reignites, join your allies and champion your faction’s cause – Azeroth’s future will be forged in the fires of war.

World of Warcraft: The Battle for Azeroth includes:

Six New Playable Races:

Players can earn the respect of six playable Allied Races. Doing so will unlock the ability for a player to create new prestige characters of that race. After an Allied Race is recruited, players can rediscover Azeroth through a revamped level experience that features zones that scale as your character grows in power. Complete the full leveling experience to earn a distinctive Heritage Armor set.

Horde Allied Races: Highmountain Tauren, Nightborne, Zandalari Trolls

Alliance Allied Races: Lightforged Draenei, Void Elf, Dark Iron Dwarves

Two New Continents

Kul Tiras is the seafaring kingdom that is home to Jaina Proudmoore. It is the new continent for the Alliance. Players can “untangle a web of betrayal and dark magic” as they explore new zones, fight sea pirates, and more.

Zandalar is the new continent for the Horde. It is a troll dominated territory. Players can encounter battle crazed blood-troll worshippers, gargantuan dinosaurs, and titan constructs. It includes new zones, including Zuldazar, the oldest city in Azeroth.

Uncharted Islands

Players can battle in groups of three and race against enemy players (or rival intruders) to collect the resources on an island. There will be “constantly evolving challenges”.

Warfronts

Players can take part in a large-scale, 20-player cooperative Warfront to claim a key strategic location. Build up your factions forces, lay siege to the objective, and battle enemy commanders. This is a PVE mode of the game that was inspired by Warcraft RTS battles.