Crypto-Currency Malware #1236

Crypto-Currency Malware is making it on Android devices but not directly from the Google Play store. Major deep clean in the studio over the weekend has some audio setting a bit off. So i’ll get that dialed back in over the next few days. Was sorely needed so will deal with the audio concerns. Lots happening in the tech space keep your eyes peeled.

You have heard me talk about proximity beacons. I know now how to do it with minimal investment! This course that I endorse and have used successfully is the gateway to deploying proximity beacons for Android.

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: