Crypto-Currency Malware #1236

Crypto-Currency Malware is making it on Android devices but not directly from the Google Play store. Major deep clean in the studio over the weekend has some audio setting a bit off. So i’ll get that dialed back in over the next few days. Was sorely needed so will deal with the audio concerns. Lots happening in the tech space keep your eyes peeled.
You have heard me talk about proximity beacons. I know now how to do it with minimal investment! This course that I endorse and have used successfully is the gateway to deploying proximity beacons for Android.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Proximity Beacons for Android Course.
Show Notes:
- Cryptocurrency crafting creeps crept crafty code
- Senator Mark Warner
- Halloween Treat from NASA
- Taurid Meteor Shower
- Waggitt
- Upgrades to Windows 10 and back to Windows 7/8
- Amazon updates Alexa
- Russia linked Facebook accounts
- 10 Office tweaks
- Who actually owns your content
- iPhone X propels Apple shares
- Forgot your iPhone passcode?
- All new Amazon Echo
- How to spot a Twitter bot
- Essential Phone
- Target Pay
- Robutt
- Best Buy charges extra $100 for iPhone X
- Blackberry
- Pixel 2 XL
- SpaceX
- FCC wants to impose a cap on broadband funding
- 150 million year old sea monster
- Samsung’s browser
- Microsoft cans Outlook.com Premium
- Google CEO to fix hamburger emoji
- 1.7 million SNES Classic units
- Skype
- BMW Z8 owned by Steve Jobs
- YouTube TV App
- Fake tech support scam
- Netflix to cancel House of Cards
- Roku streaming stick
- Canon EOS Rebel
- Discounted Amazon Basics luggage
- 4TB hard drive for $100.00
- $35.00 APC UPS
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More